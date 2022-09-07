I was about 30 minutes into relearning how to roller skate when you walked past. “Don’t you know that you’re ruining the surface of the tennis court?” You snarled, having just walked past the group of guys contentedly skateboarding in the neighboring area.

As much as I’d love to bop down to the Southgate Roller Rink whenever I please, things like tennis and basketball courts are my only truly local options for improving my skills without getting run over by cars or slamming into pedestrians.

If you really cared about tennis court pavement, then you’d keep paying your property taxes, which help support Seattle Parks & Rec, and advocate for more community spaces so that people like me have our own amateur skate areas.

Keep bitching, but I’m going to keep skating.

