Over twenty years ago, you asked if we could get a dog—your first. I’d grown up with dogs, and I agreed that if you took care of it then I’d support it, but I didn’t really want one myself. I know how demanding they are, and I like my independence.

We're now on our second dog, and I cannot wait for it to die.

I am so hungry for a life free from the constant begging for attention, the hair, the stink, the shit, the puke, the expense, the ever-present third wheel, the inability to simply park the car in the sun, and the right to lie on my own sofa without getting up coated with fur.

Yes, it’s a handsome and loving animal and I can’t wait for its absence. If that makes me a monster, fine.

But you've now officially transitioned into dog person. The dog affords you companionship, distraction, affection, amusement and non-work responsibility. It needs you desperately. It helps your depression. It's such a constant presence wherever you go that it is practically your brand. People associate you with that dog far more than me, your husband. Your plans to get a "bridge dog"—a puppy to revitalize our old pet—means another 8- to 15-year commitment. I was 42 when you asked my permission. I don’t want to imagine myself still dealing with this literal shit in my eighties and nineties, but that’s what you intend to saddle me with.

This is a supreme act of accommodation, of extreme GGG ... or a hostage taking. You want a dog, and I’ve accommodated you, but I have reached my limit, honey. I never intended my consent to be a permanent, perpetual, eternal agreement to a life with dogs, and I have told you this unambiguously. I want a dog-free life, even one goddamn dog-free year. But you won’t even consider it. I’m fucking trapped with fucking dogs. Forever.

If you died today, I would be truly broken and my grief would never end. I never want to be without you ... but this dog would be gone the next day.

Do you need to get something off your chest? Submit an I, Anonymous and we'll illustrate it! Send your unsigned rant, love letter, confession, or accusation to ianonymous@thestranger.com. Please remember to change the names of the innocent and the guilty.