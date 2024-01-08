Two people who I know, love, and respect have recently told me that they collect cat whiskers. They own cats, and they collect their whiskers. One of them is making a clay pot in which to store the whiskers. The other keeps them in a drawer. They have no plans for the whiskers, or none they’ll tell me about.

These are professional people. Only one of them is an artist. The other is a graphic designer, but that doesn’t really count.

I’m only mildly grossed out about the idea of people collecting cat whiskers—the impulse reminds me of people who collect finger nail clippings—but not undemanding why they do it feels like psychological torture. I don’t understand why it’s happening. Are people collecting cat whiskers? Is this a thing? Why is this a thing.

Do you need to get something off your chest? Submit an I, Anonymous and we'll illustrate it! Send your unsigned rant, love letter, confession, or accusation to ianonymous@thestranger.com. Please remember to change the names of the innocent and the guilty.