A very popular Hillside Mexican restaurant has gone too far in its efforts to "combat inflation,” beginning to charge a dollar for a “side" of limes.

This was officially the last straw after a buffet of menu changes aimed at angering long-time customers. These changes include no longer giving "free refills" on soft drinks at the beginning of this year. As someone who doesn't like drinking, charging $5 for each Diet Coke refill is ridiculous enough to get me to actually consider a cocktail.

As a patron of this establishment for over eight years, I watched silently as they got rid of their nightly happy hour pricing, understanding how COVID presented unforeseen challenges to business owners. I also rolled my eyes as they began charging the same price for half the amount of soup as part of these happy hour menu changes.

But when you start charging $1 per lime slice, you are losing the plot and likely to lose more loyal customers, who can pick up chips and Diet Coke at a grocery store next door, or else choose literally any other restaurant that won't charge you for garnishes.

