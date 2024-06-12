With a lack of publicly available bathrooms in Seattle, many City employees, delivery drivers, and service workers use Volunteer Park restrooms. Unfortunately, sometimes Volunteer Park completely closes all bathrooms and doesn’t provide any other restroom service to replace it. This can be hard on many workers who use the park as a rest stop.

Are we supposed to pee in bottles because the City can’t keep restrooms open for the public?

If the bathrooms are closed for extended periods, then Volunteer Park should consider putting out porta-potties for Seattle’s service workers who keep the city running.

Sincerely,

A Seattle Worker Who Just Needs to Pee!

