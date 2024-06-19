Dear Macklemore,

I almost ran you over on 15th once. I knew it was you because I was way too close, and you did the classic deer-in-headlights stand-and-freeze thing. Sorry about that!!

I’m especially sorry about that because you seem like a nice guy who’s doing celebrity right. Dropping out of music for a couple years because you felt like getting into golfing? Great! Well-balanced and healthy! A cool move!



Even cooler is your advocacy for Gaza. I disagree with you about not voting for Biden (Plan 2025 scares the shit out of me), but kudos to you for having an articulated stance and for giving a shit.



You’ve written some goofy lyrics, and also you’re a good-as-hell guy. Seattle, or at least this Seattleite, is proud of you.

