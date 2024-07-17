I can still remember the sound of your old pick-up truck as it struggled to go up the hill on Dravus Street in Magnolia. I was walking my dog before his bed time when one of your friends turned on the high beams. I could hear the truck slowing down, and I remember a shiver down my spine as I thought, “Something bad is about to happen."

Before I could even react, you had slowed to a crawl next to me. I can still remember how your voice was filled with hate and bigotry when you yelled at me.

"N***er!"

I've lived across the country, mostly in places that are whiter and more conservative than Seattle. I've lived with hardcore MAGA roommates. Lived near people waving confederate flags. None of them ever made me fear for my safety as I did that Saturday as I do now. I'm afraid to take my dog out on my quiet neighborhood streets thanks to you.

I want my peace of mind back.

