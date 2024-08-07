So, you love to travel? That’s cool. Sort of. Or rather, it would be if you talked about the places you’ve checked off your list in a way that reflected on anything meaningful.

You don’t care about the communities that suffer from tourism and gentrification, or the impact your jet-setting has on the environment (which is whatever, corporations should be taking the heat on that one). But you’ve adopted this nebulous vanity as your entire personality, and it’s as boring as the airports you spend most of your life in.

Do your thing, life is short, whatever. But just know that few of us are impressed with your stomping around the world like a child playing Candy Land. What’s impressive is the people who do the work, who build the communities that you dip your privilege-blessed toes into on your path toward enlightenment.

