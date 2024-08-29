I was boarding a bus downtown and, unbeknownst to me, my Bluetooth speaker fell out of my bag. You were toying with a rogue shopping cart and then making your way down the sidewalk.

As the bus began to pull away you picked up the speaker and signaled to the driver, tapping the speaker against the windows. A bus rider ran up to the front door and frantically waved for the driver to stop. You passed the speaker to that person, and they passed it to me inside the bus.

I shouted, “Thank you!” as I returned to my seat and exclaimed, “What a nice guy!” Given more time, I would have shouted, “Holy shit, I messed up and you could have had a free Bluetooth speaker, but you chose to go out of your way to get it back to me, and you are absolutely a wonderful, selfless person, and you deserve a basket of karmic delights and a big, big hug. You are selfless, and beautiful, and you have reminded me that people can be very kind when I least expect it. Thank you very, very, very much.”

