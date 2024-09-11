At around 2:30 am on a recent Friday morning, you were riding the northbound Route 49 from Capitol Hill when I boarded the bus across from St. Mark’s Cathedral. As I quickly sat down at the front, I managed to drop my ORCA card twice, and I didn't notice the man across from me who had begun recording me with his phone while he maliciously chuckled at my obvious transness.

It wasn't until I heard you challenging him that I noticed his behavior. You repeatedly said to him, "If you want to film someone, film me," and told him to leave me alone. Even though he continued to record and smirk at me until he got off the bus, I greatly appreciate your willingness to stand up to him.

I wanted to challenge him, too, but footage of trans women is often used to further harass us on social media, and anything I did would likely have been used as "evidence" that trans women are unhinged, so I acted as if I were unaware.

Even after he got off the bus, I was too shaken to acknowledge the situation or speak a word of thanks, but I want you, brave ally, to know that I appreciate you and wish more people were such true allies of queer folks and women.

And, to the transphobic asshole, you're a fucking coward.

Do you need to get something off your chest? Submit an I, Anonymous and we'll illustrate it! Send your unsigned rant, love letter, confession, or accusation to ianonymous@thestranger.com. Please remember to change the names of the innocent and the guilty.