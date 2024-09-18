I was lying on my yoga mat in savasana with my eyes closed just after yoga class started. Then, all of a sudden, it felt like someone had punched me right in the cheekbone.

You had dropped a cork yoga block from the top shelf above me right onto my face.

I’m sorry for crying and leaving class. It hurt, and I was embarrassed, but it wasn’t your fault! The studio should not put the fucking shelves right above where they expect people to set up their mats. I hope your day wasn’t ruined.

Namaste.

