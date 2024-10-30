To the customers who shop a store at closing time: I work retail, and so do my co-workers. We aren't doctors working an ER and saving lives, we just sell fun merchandise. Most of our customers are considerate, apologetic, and kind, but every now and then, we get a customer who seems to think retail workers are there to serve them.

Sure, while we're open, we're more than happy to assist you with whatever you need. But when you've been told, "Just so you know, we're closing up in 15 minutes," and then again at 10 minutes, five minutes, and at actual closing time, you decide that's when you want to ask for help? Really dude? You treated us like we were the downstairs servants at Downton Abbey, and you're the Lord of the house. We're not.

Our store was open all day long, every employee was tired and would’ve loved to go home and get off their feet. But you couldn't have cared less and continued to ask mundane questions about which item would look better on you! You know what, buddy? Who cares? At 10 minutes past close, we not only don't care, but we're probably going to give you the opposite advice on what looks nice on your white male privilege excuse for a human being. I really wish I could find out where you work and come overstay my self-centered welcome so you get a sense of what insensitivity feels like!

