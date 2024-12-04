You broke into our storage unit, you thieving asshole. You didn't bother with the rolled-up rug or furniture we couldn't fit in our cramped house, the stuff that might have some pawn value. No, you chose to steal what has value to only us. You stole our Christmas: Our decorations, our photos, our lights, even our damn Christmas tree!

But the most painful loss is the ornaments: The ones from my parents and family I've received since I was born, the ones I gave my husband over the past decade we've been together, and even my two-year-old's small collection, including a homemade one of his tiny baby handprint. You stole our family's memories, our holiday joy.

Do you know how much it sucks telling a toddler that we won't have the decorations and ornaments that fill him with that holiday magic only kids can feel? It’s heartbreaking. But we won't let you ruin our Christmas. This year we may not have the ornaments or decorations, but we'll get new ones and make new memories and traditions, ones that you can't steal. Fuck you, you Grinch.

