Dear Capitol Hill Top Pot guys,

Yes, your coffee is not as good as Analog's down the street. Yes, you believe that old-fashioned doughnuts are as good as yeast ones (wrong, boo, hiss, cheesy, etc). But I just love you so much and want it to be known in a way that's not just a big tip and a smile.

First, my boyfriend and I refer to your shop as the Hot Man Depot. There's Not Karamo, the beautiful man who looks and has the warm voice of Karamo from Queer Eye. There's the ginger sweetheart, the peaceable butch dyke barista. The music isn't capital C cool—(“Roar” by Katy Perry? Okay, 2012), but who cares? There's always a seat at the table, you don't mind when I work here all day, the light is always cozy, the neighborhood dogs are always on parade outside your windfront. It's a good place to be.

Older gay men make up a good chunk of your customer base, including the saint of a leather daddy who talked to me on the street as I cried over missing my first-ever Thanksgiving because of family conflict and hurt. You told me I am wonderful as I am, and anyone who thinks otherwise is a fool. I think about you all the time. I love seeing the older neighbor in micro skirts and pleasers getting her coffee. I love the goths in full regalia, I love the parents that come by after soccer on weekends with their kids, I love the guy who once chased his shiba inu who escaped from being tied up outside, and I love his standard poodles who were so upset by this chase that they had to have a lil stress barf. Top Pot guys are gracious and humane about homeless neighbors who come by to warm up and use the bathroom.

Top Pot guys, you make me feel known and seen and like a part of a neighborhood of humans. Capitol Hill can sometimes feel like a playground for cuttingly hip young people who are in town for a few years to make a fortune in tech. Your place brings out the people who have made a home in our neighborhood, and you have made it a magical, human-scale third place. Thank you.

(Also, to the Powers That Be at Top Pot: Please include a monthly yeast doughnut in your specials. I'm still dreaming about the bismark doughnut with sprinkles in the filling you did for an anniversary celebration years back.)

