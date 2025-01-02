To the couple in Cal Anderson last summer,

I was sitting on the bench near yours, crying from the worst heartbreak and disappointment of my life. My wedding band in hand, passing through my fingers—a relic of broken dreams.

You did not intervene, yet I still felt seen by you both. Your joy at the last nice weather, happy dogs, and love for each other was palpable, exuding warmth.

Somehow, being able to sit near you soothed me. You acknowledged my presence but did not speak to me. I felt so alone—yet in that moment, not abandoned by this city. For if you haven’t cried in public in Seattle, can you say you’ve lived?

I still think about you both, these months later. I truly hope you continue to feel the love for each other that was apparent to me—so evident, and in contrast to my own despair. For even in my darkest moments, your love served as a reminder of brighter days.

