Leave the Lights On

To all the Seattlites with twinkling holiday lights covering their rooftops, bushes, window frames, balconies, and porches: Please leave them up.

It’s just days after Christmas, and I’ve already seen so many people begin to pull down their festive displays. And I get it! If you don’t take them down now, when will you? December will roll into January, will roll into February, will roll into March, and then you’ll be that weirdo on the block with a half-filled inflatable snowman clinging to its last threads among the tulips and cherry blossoms. People want a fresh start for the New Year, a clean slate.

But our future is bleak. Here in the city, the sun will continue to set around 5 pm for at least another month. We’re weeks away from four years of another Trump presidency. Oof.

So please keep illuminating the sky when Mother Nature can’t. Please keep our sidewalks shimmering in one of the rainiest months of the year. We have so little light—literally and figuratively. Please leave them up. (You can take down the inflatable snowman, though.)