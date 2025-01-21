I live in an apartment complex where I have a neighbor upstairs who seems to think the world is his personal concert hall. This person plays piano at all hours of the day and night, with the earliest I’ve heard him start being around 7 am and the latest close to 1 am. I can’t even begin to describe how pissed off I get to hear the same two or three songs on repeat, and I’ll go ahead and add that he’s not particularly good at playing them. The repetition alone is enough to make me see red.

The kicker is that he’s not even good. I recognize the beginning of the same couple songs, and somewhere, he starts hitting random keys and then starts over again.

There are times when I swear he gets frustrated and starts randomly banging on the keys. If it’s possible, that somehow makes it worse. I’m already at my limit, and I just want a little peace and quiet in my own space.

I’ve taken the step of contacting the apartment manager, mostly because I don’t feel safe going upstairs alone late at night to confront him. But all they’ve done is send out a couple of reminders about quiet hours. Needless to say, nothing has changed.

I don’t want to be that person who complains over and over, but I’m at my wit’s end here. What does a girl have to do to get some peace around here?

