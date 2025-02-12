It was after dark in the lobby of the emergency vet, and you had to confront the tired front desk staff because the price of your cat's insulin had tripled. I was sitting with my own cat, who is struggling with degenerative kidneys, while the snow was melting as it hit the wet sidewalk outside.

You explained that there had been no notification for the increase in price and that the new amount would make it difficult to pay your rent. When a desperate back-and-forth went nowhere, you exclaimed, "Fuck it, charge it. I would rather kill people than a cat." And as I stuck my finger through the grill of the pet carrier, trying to calm down my dying little guy, I want you to know I agreed with you on a visceral level. Good luck with your furry pal.

