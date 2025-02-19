To whoever keeps doing poppers and fucking in the Zipcar in Pioneer Square: We get it. You take the Zipcar for your hookups.

Please, for the love of god, stop spilling poppers and leaving the bottles in the car when you return it. We don't like accidentally dropping our phones in a puddle in the console or thinking too hard about why the passenger seat is laid all the way back and there are white stains all over the fabric. Other people have to use these cars, ya nasty.

