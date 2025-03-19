Some of the best coffee shops in Seattle are tiny—just a few sets of tables and chairs, not a lot of wiggle room. Yet there you are, barging in with your giant-ass stroller that you refuse to leave outside when coming in to get some coffee. You loudly push tables and chairs out of your way (using the stroller!), you bump into people who are standing in line or sitting and enjoying their coffee, and then giggle, “Whoops!” as though you didn’t just assault them with your SUV-sized baby-carrying machine.

Then, you have the audacity to roll your eyes and huff and puff when someone asks you to move the stroller out of the path so they can get to the creamer. (Because, of course, they had to ask you to move the stroller. Because, of course, you were staring at your phone, completely oblivious to the fact that someone was trying to get past you.)

Leave your strollers outside! Oh, is it raining? Of course it is, you live in Seattle! I promise your stroller can handle it. It’s rough and tumble and made to withstand rain and baby shit. LEAVE. IT. OUTSIDE.

