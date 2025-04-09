Can people please pretend to have a shred of decency and respect and not climb the cherry blossom trees at UW or tell their kids to not climb the cherry blossom trees or NOT VIGOROUSLY SHAKE THE BRANCHES TO HAVE THE BLOSSOMS FALL ON YOU SO YOU CAN HAVE A CUTE INSTAGRAM MOMENT???

It’s so disrespectful and damages the trees. There are signs all over asking people to please not shake the trees, to protect them. We can appreciate their beauty and take pictures without damaging them. Please. Where’s the Lorax when you need him?

