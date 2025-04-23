This is a love letter to my friends:

To the ones who always will revel in my joy.

The ones who offer their shoulders when I cry.

The ones who say I don't care it's Thursday, come over and have dinner with us.

The ones who are silent but I know are still there.

The ones who send me pictures of things that reminded them of me.

The ones I didn't even realize cared about me.

The ones who let me vent and bitch and moan over the same problems.

The ones who have made me who I am.

Everything will turn out okay as long as I have my friends. I love you all.

