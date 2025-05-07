People who have signs on their lawn “no peeing” or “no poo zone” and write on their garbage cans “no dog poop” are bad neighbors.

I understand having a nice garden and wanting to protect that, but my dog has to go somewhere, and I don’t want it to be the sidewalk!! The small strip between the road and sidewalk should be fair game, and maybe plant flowers a little back in your property. You may be a lucky homeowner with a yard, but we are not all so lucky.

And while I am walking, I do not want to hold bags and bags of shit when a perfectly useful trash can is right there. I would never walk onto your property, but when left along the sidewalk, why deny a neighbor that help? Is your trash so clean, and mine so terrible?

We lack a sense of community in Seattle in many ways, and to me, none are so obvious as when you won’t even let the cutest part of the neighborhood relieve themselves on some grass. And let’s be real, the bunnies, squirrels, and coyotes are doing this anyway.

