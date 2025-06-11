To the North Capitol Hill Carriage House owner,

I walk by your seemingly empty and unused carriage house every day with my dog and dream of living in it with my partner and my dog. I have never seen anyone there until the other week, when I walked by as you showed your friend the place and she marveled at it, asking when you bought it, as if it were some fun souvenir.

I'm positive you're a NIMBY and it's people like you who are the reason there's a housing crisis and people like me can't afford one house, let alone two or more, like you.

Literally, just rent it to me (for a very reasonable price, since you're not using it anyway) and I will actually fill it with love and community, instead of letting it sit there empty.

Signed,

No one needs more than one house

