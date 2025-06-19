To the people who leave their dogs tied up outside of establishments, PLEASE stop. This frustration started by being woken up every Saturday and Sunday morning from dogs' nonstop barking outside of my window near a very popular bakery in Montlake. It starts as early as 8 a.m. and sometimes doesn’t stop until 12 p.m.

While I love that they’re getting so much business, I like to sleep in on my days off. I understand that living in Seattle comes with noise, and I love dogs. But when you’re spending 15-plus minutes inside without them, the stress barking is too much. And it’s so unfair to the dog.

This frustration quickly turned into anger/anxiety when remembering how busy the road is that they’re being tied up on. While the speed limit is 25, cars go much faster, and it only takes a couple of seconds for something to go wrong.

Please just be responsible and either leave your dog at home or with someone trustworthy outside.

