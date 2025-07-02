I want your cherries. I want your figs. I want your blueberries and raspberries, too. Every summer I watch them grow, ripen, and rot in front of your house. They’re growing over the public sidewalk and, in some cases, in that little patch of garden between the sidewalk and the road. You aren’t harvesting them. I never see you out there picking them, enjoying them, sharing them. In so many cases, ignored, unless some lucky birds or critters get them. You planted the tree or bush or aesthetic purposes, so you can have a lush, bountiful garden. And for what? Those blueberries are plump as fuck!

So… can I have them? Are they free for the taking? Would it be so hard to put a little sign out front that says, “Help yourself!” so they don’t go to waste? I want to be a good neighbor and respect your property and your space, but I also want those figs. There are literally hundreds. Help a neighbor out. Let the people pick ‘em if you’re just going to let them go to waste.

Do you need to get something off your chest? Submit an I, Anonymous and we'll illustrate it! Send your unsigned rant, love letter, confession, or accusation to ianonymous@thestranger.com. Please remember to change the names of the innocent and the guilty.