I am not about to proudly march into the anonymous section of a local paper to complain about people playing music on the bus. Sometimes, that's annoying, but occasionally, you get a cool grandpa pushing his walker playing smooth jazz, and that's okay. But also, this is an anonymous section, and I am anonymous, so who cares about my musical opinions?

I will gripe, however, about those of us riding crowded buses on the daily (especially you, my dear SLU workers). I am just asking you to be mindful. Mindful of your backpack, that you are still wearing while standing, smacking everyone around you when you move. Mindful of those who need your seat more, where you are avoiding looking at grandma and her cane so you can watch a video on your laptop (in the priority seat, no less!). Mindful of moving to the empty room in the back of the bus, so the six people forced into an unwilling mosh pit in the doorway can finally assert boundaries again.

We should consider ourselves lucky to not be driving. We can read, we can chat, we can scroll, and that's so much nicer than staring down the luxury SUV that has cut us off only to get stuck at the same light (again). But if you are not mindful of the fact that this is not a private vehicle but a shared space, it makes it suck WAY more for everyone else on the bus. This is Seattle, and no one will call you out on it, but I promise you, everyone is thinking mean things about you if you're the one guy not getting with the program.

Sincerely,

The Bus Rider Stuck In the Doorway Moshpit

P.S. Remember to say thank you to your bus driver, they deal with so much shit.

Do you need to get something off your chest? Submit an I, Anonymous and we'll illustrate it! Send your unsigned rant, love letter, confession, or accusation to ianonymous@thestranger.com. Please remember to change the names of the innocent and the guilty.