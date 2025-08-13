So, renting in Seattle and the surrounding areas? A masterclass in financial masochism. Imagine shelling out over $3,000 a month for a two-bedroom apartment—and no, it doesn’t come with gold-plated sinks or a rooftop champagne fountain. Instead, you get the thrilling experience of living in a time capsule from 1994, complete with white and honey oak cabinets and laminate countertops that have seen some things.

But wait—it gets better. Just when you think you’ve hit peak absurdity, you realize the washer and dryer are in the kitchen. Yes, right there next to your toaster. Because nothing says “bon appétit” like folding underwear next to your lasagna.

Clearly, the masterminds behind these floor plans were men. Men who have never cooked a meal, done a load of laundry, or consulted a single woman with common sense. And let’s be real—if a woman had been consulted, she would’ve immediately said, “Absolutely not. Move that nonsense to a closet like a civilized adult.”

What’s worse? This atrocity passed through architects, city planners, zoning boards—entire committees of people—and not one person said, “Hmm, maybe we shouldn’t make the kitchen do double duty as a laundromat.” This isn’t Europe. We’re not dealing with shoebox apartments above cheese shops. We have space. Use it.

NO ONE—and I mean literally NO ONE—wants to boil pasta while their dryer rumbles six inches away. MAKE. IT. STOP. Consult a woman. Or just anyone who’s touched a stove and a sock in the same decade.

