As I get older and attend concerts, I have come to the opinion that all concerts should have ONE opening act.

For the most part, I see the concert for the headliner. I'll sit through the opener because I'm down to listening to new music, and it's only half an hour to an hour long. Not to shit on opening acts, because sometimes those opening acts become bigger than the artist they're opening for and just as talented as the headliner, but there should just be one of them. Otherwise, the show feels so much longer than it should.

The headliner comes on at like 9 or 10, and it's like a Tuesday, and you mostly likely have work in the morning, and your internal schedule is all out of whack for the night. It's a whole ordeal. Please, just one opening act, artists. I know this sounded really whiny and a personal preference, but the point remains the same.

