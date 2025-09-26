To Froula Park Dad: Hey man, I am almost 70 years old and have raised a son, so I know the challenges. I was walking past Froula Playground when your kid and two other young boys jumped out of the bushes and began beating me about the legs with the large sticks, even as I tried to evade them!

I reacted like an adult should, asking them to stop, asking, "Why are you hitting me?" etc., but they did not relent until I ran. But the group of adults supervising nearby had me puzzled, so I circled back. And by now, I was pissed.

One of the little perps was talking with you, and when I asked you if this kid always assaults strangers, you told me that you would talk to your son, and that I didn't need to "get involved." So now I was livid.

"Keep your little fucking mongrel way from people, he is dangerous!" And then your wife pipes up with: "Don't you dare that use language in front of my child." (Really?) So apples don't fall far from trees after all! But Dad, you actually followed me part of the way home, muttering obscenities at me. So hilarious. My advice: Save up for future bail money instead of college. Maybe crowdfund that with all the other fuck-up parents at Froula Park.

