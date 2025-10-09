Thank you to the operators and drivers who keep King County Metro operating and our community intact.

They are so often the kindhearted folks who see all of us at our best, and our worst—after a few too many drinks at night; to and from stressful work days and packed school schedules; going on first dates and happy hours or final breakups and goodbyes; when our neighbors are experiencing a crisis and need some help, and so much more.

Public transit employees are the unsung heroes who keep us, and our community, connected.

