Can we please turn the heat off on the light rail??

I cannot go another winter sweating my ass off every morning. Everyone wears their outerwear based on the temperature outside. We don't want to have to take off every scarf, every jacket, every hat we so carefully clothed ourselves in each morning just to have to put them all back on once we leave the train! I have too many things in my hands to have to balance my outerwear as well.

It's also way too hot and steamy in there; people's flu season breath is probably breeding on those trains. It's gross, no one wants it. Save energy and turn it off!

Do you need to get something off your chest? Submit an I, Anonymous and we'll illustrate it! Send your unsigned rant, love letter, confession, or accusation to ianonymous@thestranger.com. Please remember to change the names of the innocent and the guilty.