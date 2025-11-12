You decided that your need for more pickleball courts meant it was okay for you to vandalize an entire basketball court at Lakeridge Park with colored duct tape. Despite the TWO pickleball courts that are already there, you taped down two more “courts” onto the adjacent basketball court. Your egregious white collar vandalism lasted, what, a week? A month? You surely have returned, and know that the top part of the colored duct tape separated shortly after you put it down. It is coming up and blowing all over the park, and what remains is a dirty, sticky mess.

That thin plastic top layer is strewn all about the area in pieces big and small, creating an unsightly mess and a potential wildlife safety issue. There is more to come as the rest degrades as well. The sticky, unsightly remains of the duct tape and its fibers will have to be removed from the court with solvent, if they can even be removed at all.

The formerly nice, clean basketball court will bear the mark of your greediness, selfishness, and entitlement for a long time, I suspect. Or if it is cleaned up, it will be at the expense of Parks and Rec. If you were a decent human, which you clearly are not, you would take responsibility for your crime, clean up the litter, confess to Parks and Rec that you did it, and talk to them about what steps to take to remove the sticky, gluey mess you made without further damaging the basketball court. I won’t hold my breath, asshole.

