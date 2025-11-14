Parking Lot Dancer

You were dancing salsa in a green dress at the back of your car in the Ballard Fred Meyer parking lot. Then stared me down. Im fascinated.

sell your tesla

u: plaid jacketed personage, grocery outlet pking lot, hatchback with witty bumper stickers. me: mop top mailing a letter. saw u 2x in 2 weeks, fate?

Laptop at SIFF

You FULLY HAD YOUR LAPTOP OUT at the Friday showing of There Will Be Blood at SIFF Downtown. Next time please stay home, you nasty little freak!

outside Black & Tan Hall on election night

I came out of a pilates class next door, we shared intense eye contact and a brief conversation as I walked by, I wish I would've lingered.

Saturday Night @ Wildrose

You: black button-up, red nails, hot dog rec. Me: gay bar tshirt, space buns. You texted; did I mistype my #? We danced, we kissed, let’s do it again.

Psychedelic Salamander - The Scrambler

You were in line for The Scrambler ride with a kid. I was laughing maniacally on the ride with my kid + nephew. Ruggedly handsome, let's connect??