I saw you—male ultrarunner with try-hard tiny shorts and a performance stroller—clip an elderly man who was walking at a reasonable pace on the sidewalk because you couldn't bear the thought of adding five seconds to your Strava route by going around him.

You yelled "Hey!" in an annoyed tone as you did it, which is not the courtesy you think it is. If you aren't willing to slow down for an old man, I doubt you're willing to slow down for your kid, who is at a wobbly and uncoordinated age when they're not being propelled through the neighborhood at a breakneck pace by your conspicuously exposed quads.

Don't let your ideal pace get in the way of being a good person.

