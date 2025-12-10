To the Gen-x white lady with the older dog: you were walking down the sidewalk, oblivious to the world outside your phone. Our little 23-pound dog with sad-subby energy was waiting patiently to sniff your dog’s butt. Your dog saw our dog. We saw you. When you looked up, startled from your phone, you rudely walked into the parking strip, around a sign, and into the street to avoid saying hello (and letting our dogs say hello).

What the fuck is wrong with you? Are you too socially anxious and screen addicted to acknowledge the existence of your neighbors, and let your dog get some social interaction?

You aren’t the only one in this city with social anxiety and a neglected dog. You know the cure? Stop and say hi.

Trust me: I don’t want to be your friend. But we can peacefully co-exist. Community takes a little effort, though. Wake up!

Do you need to get something off your chest? Submit an I, Anonymous and we'll illustrate it! Send your unsigned rant, love letter, confession, or accusation to ianonymous@thestranger.com. Please remember to change the names of the innocent and the guilty.