I didn’t mean to steal, truly. I stopped by a new downtown bagel shop this past weekend, elated to have a Sunday option for coffee, etc., as many coffee shops are closed on weekends in the CBD. The very friendly and helpful young lady at the window took my order—two bagels, a cold brew, and a tub of scallion schmear—then I stood to the side and waited.

She called my name, I grabbed the paper bag—which I assumed only contained the bagels—my coffee, and the rather large tub of the schmear next to the bag, and then I walked home. I kept thinking, "Wow, that’s a really big tub of schmear!" I didn't see any scallions in the schmear, but I wasn’t wearing my glasses, so I figured I just couldn’t see them.

I got home and was unloading my bagels only to find a small container of schmear INSIDE the bag! I put on my glasses and was mortified to discover that the quart-sized plastic tub I brought home was actually a tub of sugar with a hole in the top that was on the counter for customers to use in their coffee! At this point, I was simply too embarrassed to take it back.

I’ve been feeling guilty about this since it happened. I sincerely hope that if that sweet young lady working the window saw me do it, that she laughed it off as the actions of a silly, blind(ish), middle-aged man and not those of a not-so-stealthy condiment thief.

Do you need to get something off your chest? Submit an I, Anonymous and we'll illustrate it! Send your unsigned rant, love letter, confession, or accusation to ianonymous@thestranger.com. Please remember to change the names of the innocent and the guilty.