Dear Kaiser Urgent Care Nurse,

Never in my 30 years of life have I had a positive experience at a Kaiser. While I am grateful for health insurance, when I took a new job this year, and they told me their insurance was Kaiser, it was enough to make me second-guess taking the position. But alas, a miracle has happened.

In September, I went to urgent care, accompanied by my best friend, for a sharp pain in my side. I truly thought this would be an embarrassing experience where the doctor would tell me I had gas or, worse, I was just hella constipated. Joke’s on me, it was appendicitis, and I was set to have surgery the next day. There was no need for my best friend to stay with me all night while I went from sleeping to waking up for more pain meds, so I sent her home. This left me alone for the next eight to 10 hours.

My first nurse was incredible, laughing at how I call Gabapentin “Gabby P” and being an all-around delight. At some point, my new nurse came in, and I noticed right away he was pleasant but also was not fucking around. If I were in pain, he wanted to know, and he wanted to help.

When I was set to go down to pre-op, I started to have a panic attack. He sat his ass down in a chair in front of me and talked through every anxiety I had around my first ever surgery. I cannot thank this man enough for his kindness, his authenticity, and his care. It’s one thing for a nurse to stand there and say it will all be okay; it’s another for them to literally sit with you and your discomfort. Kaiser is lucky to have him as a nurse, and I only wish I remembered his name, but he kept me up to date on pain meds and swaddled in warm blankets like a Victorian plague child—it’s all a blur.

The next time I was at urgent care a few days later, Kaiser went back to their regularly scheduled disappointing bullshit, and my nurse in shining armor was not there.

With love,

A girl without an appendix

