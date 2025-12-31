I've lived in Seattle for about 18 months now, another transplant in a city of transplants. I was worried moving here with zero connections, being warned of the inescapable "Seattle Freeze." Having been here for one full winter and entering another, I've come to a solid conclusion: The Seattle Freeze is bullshit.

In my first few months here, a new friend invited me to a party, so I mingled with folks there. One couple lamented, "Oh, it's so hard to make friends, the Seattle freeze is terrible." I responded, "Aw, that's a bummer. How long have you been here?" To which they responded, "Six years."

Honey, that's not a Seattle problem, that's a you problem.

Tech bros and trust-fund babies love to say that the city is sleepy or boring or that it's so hard to make friends here. They assume fun and excitement will just fall into their lap. It doesn't. It requires effort on your part, too. Be more interesting, do the bare minimum, walk outside, and find that community. Find your people you can rely on during those bitterly cold months, and Seattle will suddenly feel a lot warmer.

