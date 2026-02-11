Seattle, I know you are relatively new to the public transit game, but I am BEGGING YOU to learn some basics about rush hour travel. You're relatively okay at standing to the right so people can walk by on the left on escalators, but for god's sakes, TAKE OFF YOUR BACKPACKS ON THE TRAIN!!

Picture this: It's 5 p.m., you're leaving the office. The train is packed full of tired, overworked, and underpaid people. You manage to squeeze on, only to get whacked by someone's backpack, while they are oblivious to the fact that by turning, they've turned their backpack into a weapon. You shift to the right, BAM! another backpack. You're being crushed in the doorway because you have nowhere to go. You look to the right, down the aisle, and see it looks relatively empty because everyone has their backpacks on! Each person takes up the space of two people: one space for their body and one space for their backpack.

Come on, y'all. We all want to get home. Take your backpacks off so we can fit more people on the train and not get clotheslined by a rogue backpack.

Signed,

A former New Yorker, just trying to get home

