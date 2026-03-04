Hey, '90s throwback guy: Your cigarette smoke is gross. And I hate having to walk through it to get my coffee.

You’ve been asked—politely—by staff and customers to move. There is signage. There are coughs. There are stares. Yet you remain.

It’s peak Hill. A neighborhood that prides itself on being considerate—but when it comes to shared air, asking someone not to hotbox the doorway is apparently a controversial take.

We all share the sidewalk. We all share the air. The NO SMOKING sign is not a vibe check. It’s a rule. You are not bravely disrupting the system. You are just making everyone smell like 2003.

Newsflash: You are not the main character. Standing in the doorway, smoking like this? It’s giving entitled vibes—and that’s not a good look.

Please take an extra 20 steps. Smoke anywhere else. Capitol Hill is not short on corners.

Sincerely,

Someone Who Would Like Their Cortado Without a Side of Marlboros