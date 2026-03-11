I understand the desire to be close with our friends, lovers, and families while enjoying a walk with them. What I don't understand is how it came to be that, while running on a popular path the other day, I made physical contact with someone because two separate groups of side-by-side walkers couldn't be parted from their companions for the actual second it would have taken for me to run past.

I was running behind one group, and the oncoming group saw me, as I am visible. They were looking ahead, so I made eye contact with the man closest to me. I said to the group ahead of me, "on your left," like a human being who lives in a society with shared spaces. They did not separate or scoot over. In their defense, maybe I didn't give enough warning, maybe they didn't hear me, maybe they didn't understand me. Fair. But the oncoming twosome had zero excuse not to choose any evasive maneuver. When I ran around the other group (on their left), and the oncoming group made their choice to firmly hold their ground, I ended up shoulder-checking the man I had made eye contact with.

Apart from being surprised, I was pissed. This dude saw me coming, he saw the couple I was clearly going to have to run around, and there was time to react. Making a conscious choice to be rude is just rude. Do better.

And to all other side-by-side walkers: May you make better choices or be shoulder checked by people whose impact might make you rethink your co-walking formations.

