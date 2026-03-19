Can we quit using our hazard lights as an excuse for shitty vehicular behavior? Every day, I see people stopping in the middle of moving traffic or blocking turn lanes and just sitting there with the ol' hazards going (usually the drivers are on their phones, too, but that's an entirely different beef). When did this become acceptable etiquette? When did pulling over onto the side of the road or even *gasp* parking where you're supposed to park become so passé?

I know, I know. Parallel parking isn't everyone's thing, and this city isn't exactly known for its ample parking spaces or wide streets. But that isn't an excuse for piss-poor, and let's be real here, dangerous behavior.

Yes, there are obviously exceptions to this, which are totally understandable (i.e., accessibility or actual emergencies). But the rest of you? Come ON. Get the fuck out of the way! Driving around the city is already bad enough without people actively obstructing traffic just so they don't have to be minorly inconvenienced. Using your flashers doesn't give you a pass. It just makes you an entitled asshole.

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