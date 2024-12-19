Leather Jacket Neighbors Trolley Stop Hottie

You: Leather jacket with a cute grin with a chin scar leaning against the rail Me: short guy trying to nervously move around you to tap my orca card

cute and funny (beanie wearing) cinema seat-neighbor ⭐️

lost you in the crowd but if you watched interstellar on 12/17 at the regal theater on thornton pl. seat j8? hmu! let’s watch mission impossible next~

French Bull Dog at PetSmart

In line buying dog food at a PetSmart in Renton. You came in and let me pet your Black Frenchie named Biggie smalls. Want a doggie play date?

Cute blond guy on 8 bus

We caught each other’s eyes and smiled - you on the Seattle Center-bound 8 bus at 2:30 PM; me, a redhead in a green coat.

Blonde Christmas elf with a great laugh

You: Cute blonde wearing elf ears working the Miracle Christmas pop-up Me: Wishing I knew how to make drinking eggnog sexier Dinner date?

Queers in the Ballard U-Haul parking lot

My partner and I pulled out of the parking lot at the same time as the two of you. You waved at us knowingly and we laughed. Completely made our day.

Home Depot on Lander

Me-hunting for incandescent bulbs with my dog You-tall, handsome, and helpful Wish-that I would’ve given you my number

Mac from Lex

you posted about homophobia & it was the realest thing i’ve read in a while, but then you deactivated :( are you out there? can we be friends