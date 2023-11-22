The King County Regional Homelessness Authority activates Severe Weather Response Protocols when daily high temperatures drop to 40 degrees or lower for three days in a row and/or there’s at least two inches of snow on the ground. (You can check the severe weather status and find open emergency shelters are at kcrha.org/resources/severe-weather-shelter.) But what about the rest of the not-severe but sure-the-fuck-not-very-comfortable winter days? What about those days when the temp doesn’t dip below freezing but the windchill sure as hell does and the clouds are pissing out the most annoying misty kind of drizzle that doesn’t seem like it should amount to much but manages to soak through every layer within 20 minutes?

Everyone deserves a warm shower and a hot cup of coffee; no one should have to sleep in the cold. Here are a few places you can go if you need to warm up, as well as information on how to donate if you want to help others stay healthy and comfortable this winter.

Aurora Commons

8914 Aurora Avenue North, auroracommons.org

Aurora Commons offers three different drop-in programs throughout the week for both men and women. All are welcome Monday through Thursday 10 am to 1 pm, and they also host men’s night drop-in every Monday from 5 to 8 pm and women’s night drop-in every Wednesday from 6 to 9 pm. They have food and a kitchen, computer and internet access, laundry services, and unlimited coffee. Right now their biggest need is gently used or new men’s clothing, and they’re also accepting winter gear, sleeping bags, tarps, and phone chargers. Find the full list of needs on their website.

Women’s Day Center from Mary’s Place

1830 Ninth Avenue, marysplaceseattle.org

Mary’s Place operates the Women’s Day Center in downtown Seattle, and it’s open Monday-Friday 7 am-3:30 pm and Saturday 9 am-1 pm. They have meals, showers and laundry services, and onsite support for everything from medical assistance to housing and employment referrals. They’re accepting toys, gift cards, and good ol’ cash money for their holiday drive. Find their list of the most requested items (kids still love that SpongeBob!) and an Amazon Wish List at marysplaceseattle.org/holiday.

Westside Neighbors Shelter

3620 Southwest Alaska Street, westsideneighborsshelter.org

The Westside Neighbors Shelter at the American Legion Hall in West Seattle opens whenever the overnight temperature is expected to fall below 40 degrees. They can host up to 25 adults. Doors open at 5 pm, dinner is served at 6:30 pm, and breakfast starts at 8:30 am. If you’d like to donate, they have a list of their most needed items—including food, coffee, warm clothing, and hygiene products—on their website.

YouthCare’s Orion Center

1828 Yale Avenue (corner of Denny Way and Stewart Street), youthcare.org

YouthCare’s Orion Center serves young people ages 12-24 and offers both daytime and overnight accommodations as well as meals, hygiene supplies, onsite counseling, and daily activities such as yoga, art, and cooking classes. They’re currently holding a winter holiday drive and accepting everything from coats to hand- and foot-warmers to gift cards via Amazon Wishlist.

For more shelter options throughout Washington state, including extreme weather resources, visit wa211.org or dial 211.