Photos by Billie Winter

You might be surprised to hear this, but next to 4/20 and Thanksgiving, Valentine’s Day is one of the more popular holidays for cannabis shoppers. And why shouldn’t it be? Flowers and chocolate are a must, but nobody said the flowers had to go in a vase! If you’re in the weeds about what to do for Cupid’s Day or green to the notion of pot as a present, here are some foolproof suggestions—from strains to lube—that are bound to elevate your V-Day experience.

Strain

Love by Fifty Fold

Fifty Fold’s Love is a cross between Limoncello 28 and Jealousy, two hybrid strains I’ve found to give a sort of giggly, euphoric high before mellowing out into a calming sensation without ever making me too couch-locked or trapped in my brain. In fact, I find I usually won’t shut up when I’m smoking this strain. Flavor-wise, think citrusy (duh) with a hint of sweet birthday cake. The mistake a lot of people make when trying to mix cannabis with activities is that they end up going too heavy on the strain and smoking too much too early, resulting in a snoozefest far before the night is over. Remember, tonight is about using cannabis to enhance your experience, not replace it. Pace yourself, and this strain will carry you through the phases of the evening, from first bowl to dinner to dessert. (And hopefully some, ahem, dessert after that—wink wink.) This is in no way medical advice, but I have found this strain to boost my libido and lower my inhibitions in bed. And with a name like Love, it’s perfect for the occasion. If you can’t find Love, try one of these strains instead: Jealousy, Lumpy Space Princess, or Dole Whip.

Don’t have a Valentine? These strains are just as well suited for staying home all night playing video games and munching down. Heavy emphasis on the munching.

Joint

SoulShine Narnia Luv Struck Infused Rose Petal Joints

I used to work in a dispensary, so I can tell you for a fact that people go searching specifically for these petal-covered joints in preparation for Valentine’s Day so if you’re trying to be romantic and get your partner a dozen, make sure you stock up ahead of time. (I recommend using SoulShine’s online tracker to find which dispensaries are currently carrying them.) The joint itself is pretty self-explanatory and is more about the aesthetic of smoking out of a rose petal than anything else. They can be a little harsh—you’re smoking flower out of a flower—so keep a glass of water nearby and maybe keep an eye on those printed processing dates so you can pick a product that hasn’t been sitting around for months. No one likes dusty joints. That said, the experience of receiving a bouquet of rose joints far outweighs the sometimes less-than-optimal smoking experience. Of the different strains available, I recommend staying away from the heavy indicas and going with Narnia, another energetic euphoric high, perfect for spending a couple of hours on the town. Do be careful, though; Narnia can go from being giggly euphoric to being a little bit of a spacy, deer-in-headlights high if you overdo it. Everything in moderation.

Edible

Sea Salt Dark Chocolates by 4.20 Bar

Did somebody say CHOCOLATE?! Your Valentine’s Day gift just isn’t complete without something sweet. My recommendation? Grab the Minis Sea Salt Dark Chocolates from 4.20 Bar. I’ve had a lot of edibles in my day, and 4.20’s Minis are the perfect combination of flavor, effectiveness, and price point. Want to feel your edible hit faster? Let it melt under your tongue—absorbing the THC sublingually allows it to enter the bloodstream faster, sort of bypassing the digestive system. Just be careful—these really do look and taste just like gourmet chocolates, so make sure you don’t accidentally eat a bunch while you’re feeling snacky.

Topical

Heylotion Body Budder

Few things are more intimate than giving or receiving a massage, and now you can rub your partner down with this infused Body Budder from Heylo. Two of the hardest elements for topical producers to dial in on are scent and consistency. Nobody wants a massage balm that’s liquidy and smells like medicine, no matter how effective of a topical it is. (Except you, Dragon Balm. We expect that smell from you.) Heylo solved both of these issues with their body budder, which is all organic and made of ingredients that I don’t mind putting on or in my body—avocado oil, pure CO2 cannabis extract, shea butter, beeswax, vitamin E oil, and lavender, eucalyptus, and peppermint essential oils. Go grab a bottle and get your massage on.

Lube

Fairwinds O Intimate Lubricant

Assuming your massage goes well, you may want to start introducing the birds to the bees. And guess what, we live in 2025 now, so even your lube has weed in it. There are a bunch of brands of infused lubricant on the market, but Fairwinds O Lube is the one I have some experience with. Let me get this out of the way right now: No, this lube will not get you high. For those with penises and buttholes, it mostly provides sort of a warming but numbing sensation, and that’s about it. But I’ve been told that it can be a totally different experience for those with clitorises. The extra nerve endings in the clit really create a playground for the cannabinoids in the lube, and can induce what’s been described to me as a “playful tingling sensation.” Infused lube can be a fun addition to the bedroom, but make sure if you’re using condoms that you don’t buy any lube (infused or not) that is oil-based, as this will increase the chance of condom breakage and Scorpio babies. (Also romantic: Check out ways you can aid and abet abortion on page TK.) Fairwinds is a silicon-based lubricant, which makes it both condom-safe and a more pleasing consistency than water-based lubes.