The days are short, and all of our horoscopes are screaming at us. Institutions are crumbling, LGBTQ+ communities are under attack, our political leaders are feckless, and the future is scary and uncertain. In times of anguish, we turn to the natural world for comfort. What we know for sure is that nature is eternal, nature is sexy, and nature is queer. The natural world sustains all life, is psychologically healing, and horny as hell.
It is well known (largely thanks to Charles Mudede and Matt Baume’s tireless reporting) that Seattle has the most fuckable trees of any major metropolitan area. With the help of local expert Taha Ebrahimi—author of Street Trees of Seattle—we found some sultry cedars, some flirtatious firs, and some delicious deciduous trees that will give anyone of any gender wood for days. So put on your favorite ASMR or Dipsea and let the PNW whisper sweet nothings to you as you walk along the city streets lined with their photosynthesized erotic forms.
