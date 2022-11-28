Undoubtedly, the highlight of every fall is the four sweet days when Seattle's most psychedelic punk and rock enthusiasts drag their bodies from venue to venue in Ballard for Freakout Records' Freakout Fest. This year, there was a crisp chill to the November air, which juxtaposed perfectly with the sweatiness of the sets. Everyone huddled together underneath the Mad Alchemy's liquid light show and tripped, danced, and moshed the nights away. And—like last year—Freakout decided to extend the party into the spring.

From March 4-5, the Crocodile will be host to Freakout Weekender, a truncated version of the beloved autumn festival. Packed with bands from Seattle to Latin America to Europe, the lineup is decidedly more experimental than the psych-rock lilt of fests past. Headlining the weekend's festivities are rowdy Swedish rock band Viagra Boys and L.A. garage rockers FIDLAR. Audiences will also be privy to the eclectic, punky stylings of the LA-based Frankie and the Witch Fingers as well as Austin band White Denim's first Seattle set since 2020.

Singapore band Sobs is bringing their brand of indie pop to town while L.A. all-girl trio Lost Cat will slather their concoction of lo-fi garage punk on heavy. Two of my favorite Mexico City bands will also make an appearance: Carrion Kids (their set at Freakout earlier this month nearly destroyed my eardrums in the best way possible) and Seattle-CDMX groovy supergroup, Biblioteka. The lineup isn't all out-of-towners—several local bands will also play the weekend fest: Appaloosa, Steal Shit Do Drugs, Rainbow Coalition Death Cult, Monsterwatch, and Greg Cypher. Freakout organizers also highlighted "local celebrity cowboy" Brent Amaker who will serve as resident master of ceremonies and illusionist. Real magic, folks!

Steal Shit Do Drugs performing at Freakout Festival 2022. BRITTNE LUNNISS

If you don't recognize most of the bands on the bill, worry not. Part of the thrill of Freakout is its element of discovery and excellent curation of bands from across the globe. The giddiness pervading Freakout Fest has you hopping from one set to another, seeing bands and singers that you might not have ever heard before—and having a great fucking time. It's a festival that truly has the whole Seattle music scene alight; this Weekender edition will be unmissable.

There will be more programming, lineup, and community engagement announcements down the line, but for now, this is what the full lineup looks like below:

Viagra Boys, FIDLAR, White Denim, Frankie & The Witch Fingers, Kristine Leschper (formerly of 'Mothers'), Sobs, Monsterwatch, Mala Suerte, Biblioteka, Lost Cat, Carrion Kids, Axxident, Rainbow Coalition Death Cult, Greg Cypher, Steal Shit Do Drugs, Appaloosa, Clean Lines, Brent Amaker - Illusionist

Get your tickets to Freakout Weekender at the Crocodile from March 4-5 here.