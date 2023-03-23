Bumbershoot's music lineup is here! With a good mix of long-beloved headliners and local up-and-coming acts, it definitely tracks with organizers' hope to celebrate Pacific Northwest art while delivering a little something for everyone.

Headliners include some of the original Olympia riot grrls Sleater-Kinney, electronic producer Zhu, '90s Bay Area punks Jawbreaker, goth punks AFI, Alabama Shakes frontwoman Brittany Howard, dance DJ pioneer Fatboy Slim, emo-leaning indie rockers Sunny Day Real Estate, electro-leaning rockers Phantogram, and New Orleans eight-peace roots rock band the Revivalists (I am unfamiliar, I saw suspenders in a promo photo, but I'll keep an open mind).

Along with that, there's Band of Horses, Descendents, Matt and Kim, Boma Estéreo, Durand Jones, Uncle Waffles, A-Trak, Ride performing Going Blank Again, Valerie June, Benny the Butcher, Jacob Banks, Major League DJz, Domi & JD Beck, the Dip, and Rebirth Brass Band.

And the hits keep coming even in the smaller print! Screaming Females! Thunderpussy! Sol! Chong the Nomad! The Black Tones! Them! Black Ends! And Sweet Water, the local glam pop band I saw play Bumbershoot in 1995! Time is a circle!

Here's the full lineup:

You can refresh your memory on the festival's art lineup here—they're going to fill the Seattle Center with all kinds of interactive art and immersive art and performances, from wrestling and fashion shows to a tent where you can get your nails done by badass nail artists.

The early bird $50 tickets sold out quickly, but prices still remain lower than Bumbershoots of recent memory. Single-day tickets are $65 and two-day passes are $110—get 'em here.