More than 130 artists, bands, and are performing at Capitol Hill Block Party this weekend—three days, eight stages, holy shit. Someone will be performing somewhere during second of the festival—there's no way you will get bored. Still, if find yourself with some time to kill between the bigger names on your must-see list, here are a few more artists worth checking out (many of whom are from right here in Seattle!).

Tickets to Capitol Hill Block Party are still available here.

Now, on to what's good!

Friday

Momma

Vera Stage, 5:45 pm

I cannot, will not stop listening to Momma's newest song, "Bang Bang," a rock song that summons the spirits of Elastica and Cherry Glazerr. It's a bit of a shift for Momma. Vocalists Etta Friedman and Allegra Weingarten admit the song was the result of getting drunk while isolating with Covid and simply wanting to write a song about great sex—"just super literal and crude," said Weingarten in a press release. You could say the lyrics "I know that you fantasize / life is good between my thighs" are literal and a bit crude, sure, but also hot as fuck. MEGAN SELING

Fluung

Neumos Stage, 6:30-7:15 pm

Fans of Built to Spill's wirey, fuzzy guitar-jam moments will no double find something to love when local rockers Fluung hit the Neumos stage Friday evening. While listening to their remixed and remastered debut Satellite Weather I can't help but hear a slower, more syrupy Green River or a depressed Doug Martsch. MEGAN SELING

Taylar Elizza Beth

Neumos Stage, 10:15-11 pm

Earlier this year Taylar Elizza Beth released UNDERCOVER LOVERGIRL, a fantastic dance record she wrote while coming out of a difficult breakup. In January she told Jas Keimig she made the record for anyone who has "gotten hurt and had really gotten hard against love in a lot of ways, but knows deep down that love exists and love is real because they’re full of it.” She's in the tough spot of going up against Sofi Tukker on the mainstage, but try to catch at least some of her set, especially if you have some heartbreak you need to work out of your system. MEGAN SELING

Saturday

Between Friends

Main Stage, 5:10-6:10 pm

Between Friends, the sibling duo Brandon and Savannah Hudson, dominated my summer playlist last year with their EP we just need some time together. They talk about situationships and falling into tragic romances, but through a hazy bedroom-pop sound that makes everything feel less urgent. I’m just starting to listen to their newest album CUTiE and I highly recommend people dig into both before their Saturday evening set because singing along to these relatable bops makes their performance all the more enjoyable. ASHLEY NERBOVIG

Lemon Boy

Neumos Stage, 5:15-6 pm

Lemon Boy play Neumos at the same time Between Friends perform on the main stage, but because you can't be in two places at once, here's what to do: Go see Between Friends if you want some of that electro-tinged bedroom pop Ashley writes about above, and go see Lemon Boy if you're in the mood for tight pop songs with a bit more angst and occasional yelling. Bonus: The band tells me they plan to release new music next month—and record their full-length in the fall—so there's a good chance their Block Party set will include some new material. MEGAN SELING

Sunday

Mt Fog

Vera Stage, 2:45-3:15 pm

Mt Fog released the witchy Spells of Silence in October and it was the perfect soundtrack for days full of fog, pumpkins, and ghouls. This week, though, I did some more listening and it turns out her experimental electro-pop—though moody, sometimes even haunting—sounds just as good on an 80-plus-degree summer afternoon. If you've been devouring Kate Bush's discography since first hearing "Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)" on Stranger Things, you'll no doubt hear something you like during Mt Fog's set.

Weep Wave

Neumos Stage, 4:15-4:45 pm

If you're looking for some loud amps to the face, make sure you take some time to check out Seattle psych-punks Weep Wave. These DIY heroes have been making noise by busting their collective ass, touring often, and dropping single after single after single. Their heavy post-punk borders on noise rock while keeping a distinctly danceable beat. Expect a fantastically sweaty mess of pure adrenaline and fun, the perfect escape from a Sunday spent out in the sun. Study up on the easily shoutable chorus to “War Boys” (hint: It’s “War Boys!” over and over) and get ready for some fun-as-hell gang vocal sing-alongs. KEVIN DIERS

Flesh Produce

Barboza Stage, 10:15-10:45 pm

Flesh Produce is a gloriously freaky mess of glitching, ADHD-fueled fury with a chaotic combo of industrial, hardcore, electro-pop, and hip-hop. Their genre-bending mix of sounds on the 2020 full-length Brute alongside an in-your-face and unapologetically loud live show has earned them a buzz as a must-see band in the Seattle underground. Flesh Produce’s brain-mashing style is perfect for a high-energy outdoor music fest, as their aggressive blasts of adrenaline-induced ear candy will pair well with a handful of beers. Whether you’re shaking your ass or banging your head, just make sure you don’t miss Flesh Produce this time around. KEVIN DIERS